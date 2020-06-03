In 1962, American physicist and philosopher Thomas Kuhn introduced his concept of a paradigm shift, which he described as a necessary qualitative shift in thinking for progress to occur as it relates to “basic concepts and experimental practices of a scientific discipline”.
But paradigms and shifts thereof extend beyond scientific concepts, and easily lend themselves to social and political frameworks.
“I can’t breathe”. These were amongst George Floyd’s last words as the police officers were actively crushing the life out of him. When the lead prosecutor took the podium on Thursday and laid out charges against fired police officer Derik Chauvin - a full three days after the fact - and attempted to reassure the public that justice was moving ahead swiftly, yet failed to charge the other three officers involved, he may have well believed that he were sending out the right message. However, what he effectively communicated to Minnesotans - and the rest of the watching world - was, “I can’t see.”
The prosecutor was operating in a broken framework, one in which many - for good cause - are losing faith, if they have not already lost it.
Today In America, on the graffiti laden exterior of numerous buildings in Minneapolis, the writing is on the wall. For healing to begin, the legal system must be able to see it, and the current paradigm must shift towards one of greater understanding and accountability.
Robert Miller
NDG
