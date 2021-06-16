I am angry. Yesterday we learned that my husband’s age group was eligible to move up his second dose of Pfizer vaccine, originally scheduled for July 1.
At the same time, I found that I would be eligible to move mine as well. We went together on March 11 and were both to return for July 1. We were informed that one must go to the original vaccination site (in our case Decarie Square).
When I tried to make his appointment via the Clic Santé website, it could not find him by his second dose appointment number, nor by his RAMQ number. Friends had gone earlier this week without an appointment and got their second dose after about an hour and a half wait.
Reading that one could go to the walk-in clinic without an appointment, we tried to do so.They were not accepting walk-ins without appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. A sign at the entrance to Decarie Square would have saved us the trouble (as well as those with mobility issues).
There was nothing on the website to state that those who meet the age/vaccine criteria could not go to the vaccination site and get their second dose. I am disgusted with our Quebec government. I think it is likely too focused with further fine tuning Bill 96, than focusing on the health of the population.
I dare not try to change our appointment at this point. Better to keep it than get lost in this ill-planned system.
Judy Kolonics
NDG
