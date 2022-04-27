Are you as sick and tired as I am of seeing Jews described as "Jewish people" and a Jew called "a Jewish person", out of some misguided impression that the word Jew is an insult? Well, guys, guess what! I hereby refuse to let anyone in the public media decide what I call myself, out of some mistaken impression that you are thereby being polite. I am a Jew. It's not an insult. Deal with it! You don't have to like me, but you can't change who I am, or what is the proper term for who I am. From the CBC to the daily newspaper, I am assailed by a bunch of mealy-mouthed, hyper-polite fools calling me a Jewish person. I almost prefer "Jewess": at least I have tigresses and other wild animals to keep me company as I snarl.
Marcia L. Barr
TMR
(0) comments
