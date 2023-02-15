The recent cold snap brings to mind Suburban pieces surrounding Hydro Québec, rate increases, and the hardships some Quebecers endure.
Consider the article: "Hydro rate hike in 2022 will not be stopped, says Minister" (Oct. 20, 2021) and the editorial: "Hydro, 'Ça suffit!'” on March 16, 2022.
The article refers to Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon who said "vulnerable families will suffer the most" because of the increase, and Premier François Legault is making "Quebec families poorer."
The editorial wrote about the "annual rate attack... particularly (on) seniors..." and suggested ways to improve the situation. Instead, later in the year, the paper reported: "Auditor-General slams Hydro-Quebec" (Dec. 8, 2022), followed by a high-profile resignation from the utility coming in April 2023.
That said, we must accept that climate change is here and it's costing us a pretty penny. Quebecers should not be "forced " to import extra power from Ontario and the United States during these cold snaps.
Quebec is blessed with natural resources. Premier Legault has said we need to build more dams to handle our needs in winter — and summers that are hotter than ever. Think of global warming.
Besides tidying up the problems at Hydro Québec, the government should speed up plans on building new dams, and consider offering a reasonable rebate of sorts, to those "vulnerable families" who were simply trying to keep warm.
Chrs Eustace
Pierrefonds
