Six hundred million pulled next year by Hydro from Quebec consumers! Unbelievable at a time when inflation can be at its highest in 40 years and might even reach 7 or 8% . Low income families, workers that earn minimum wage and seniors struggling on fix income are called to fill the coffers of Hydro Quebec. You could probably find hundreds of Québécois struggling as we come out of a covid19 pandemic. Restauranteurs trying to recover their loss of income etc. Québec Hydro is the most inexpensive to produce yet it fails for its customers! La CAQ needs to enrich its Québécois customers struggling to put meat, milk and vegetables on the table for their children. Raise money in the open market. Je suis d’accord avec votre éditorial. Hydro, c’est trop!
Sharyn Cadot
SADB
