CDN-NDG's consultation on installing synthetic grass at Mackenzie King Park has pitted volunteers, who have worked hard to clean up the park and restore a wooded area, against soccer players who are looking for more playing time.
As it was pointed out at the consultation, the source of the problem is the lack of park space and proper funding for maintenance. You see, in the city of Montreal a borough gets a certain amount of money per square metre of parkland. CDN-NDG has 170,000 people with very little greenspace. This means they are intensively used. Yet this isn't a factor considered by city budgeters. It explains why we are underfinanced and neglected.
So what happens? We are forced to fight amongst ourselves scrambling for scraps. We are contestants in Montreal's version of the Hunger Games. CDN-NDG is one of the largest sources of tax revenue for the city.
Alexander Montagano
CDN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.