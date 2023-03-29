Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High 47F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.