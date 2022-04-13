Dominique Anglade, leader of the Liberal Party of Québec, now says that her party will vote against Bill 96, a new piece of oppressive language legislation that will, among other restrictions, force students in English CEGEPs to take 3 more courses in French, potentially lowering their Grade Point Average (GPA) thereby jeopardizing their chances of being accepted into their preferred programs at universities.
The Liberal MNA for D'Arcy-McGee Mr. David Birnbaum is supposed to represent the concerns of his mostly anglophone and allophone riding as his party's point-man on the anglo and allo community. Shockingly, he previously publicly stated that he viewed with "pride" that his party had proposed and supported the amendment to add the 3 French courses as a requirement at English CEGEPs.
Has Mr. Birnbaum changed his mind on this issue? Is he no longer "proud" of his party's amendment to further oppress and hinder linguistic minorities in Quebec ? Is the Liberal Party of Quebec going to ask him to leave the party because he is against his party's new stance on such an important piece of legislation freeing him to join the CAQ, the PQ or Quebec Solidaire where he may more easily continue to undermine us with "pride"?
Penny Hassan
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.