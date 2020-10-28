I totally agree wth your editorial on homelessness. We have a humanitarian crisis going on right now in OUR city and NOTHING is being done. But hey they pat themselves on the back and self congratulate themselves day in and day out. Enough of this!!!!. They are "working on it" they say. Covid started in March, and what have they done exactly and how much was spent? I want to know. I encourage ALL citizens who want to know to
Send in questions to council meetings at city hall. Do an access to information request if there's anything troubling you about how and where the money was spent. You have to be specific with what you want to know. Don't be afraid to hold them accountable. They work for US, not the other way around.
Diane Gervais
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.