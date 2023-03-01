A few weeks ago, thanks to documents obtained by the Globe and Mail from CSIS, Canadians learned that the Chinese Communist Party not only interfered in Canada’s 2019 federal election but also caused the defeat of eight Conservative candidates in the 2021 election. A Globe and Mail article mentioned that the Chinese Communist Party prefers political discord over cohesion. Hence, China wanted a Liberal minority government in Ottawa, seen as less antagonistic than the Tories in their foreign policy to China.
We also learned that Chinese diplomats provided cash donations to some politicians, volunteered for some campaigns and that China’s former Consul-General in Vancouver boasted brazenly in 2021 about how she helped Liberals defeat two Conservative MPs. When Prime Minister Trudeau was asked to comment on the Globe story, he said that “all Canadians can have confidence that the outcomes of the 2019 and 2021 elections were determined by Canadians, and Canadians alone, at the voting booth.” But China’s belligerence is much more present in Canada than mere election interference. Last week, the Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces confirmed that they were aware that the Chinese Communist Party has been leading surveillance operations in Canada’s skies as well as its waters.
The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mélanie Joly, told CNN Wednesday morning that China is a world power that is becoming more and more disturbing, that Canada would work with NORAD to protect North American airspace and that the Canadian government would take a firm position to defend Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic, especially after learning that buoys and balloons were used for espionage by Beijing. It is also worth noting that China is not afraid to steal intellectual property with impunity. Many experts agree upon the fact that China will continue to destabilize the world. The only question: how will Canada and the West respond?
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
