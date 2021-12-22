We recently heard about a teacher at an English-language public primary school in Chelsea (Que.) who was transferred to a more administrative position on the grounds that she did not respect the province's secularism law... although it has been in force for two years.
CBC also informed us that this culturally distinct Canadian teacher, who had only been in the profession for three months, will be substituted in her class by another one with more than ten years of experience... with the additional difference of being white and Anglo-Saxon.
Not only does this indicate a hypothetical management problem in the classroom, but also that the Western Quebec School Board (which still does not recognize the constitutionality of the said law) is instrumentalizing at the same time a teacher who appears to be a visible minority, and the Quebec government with Bill 21.
Killing two birds with one stone: why is the school board having a sudden issue with the said law at this point in time? Could it be that they needed to shuffle under the carpet an internal problem in the name of their political differences rather than taking care of their mandate, which is education? Here's some plain white supremacy at its best!
Before the anti-Bill 21 organizations challenged it in the Supreme Court, Justice Blanchard ruled that English school boards were not required to prohibit the expression of religious symbols by their staff because they are part of the linguistic minority in the province of Quebec. The notwithstanding clause allows this law to be tested in the field for five years; is the issue at hand just related to the difficulty of hiring people in this context of labour shortage? What Western Quebec's school board shows is that it does not, since you can simply replace a culturally distinctive person with someone else. That, alone, is discriminatory on its part.
Loïc Brurat
Graduate student, University of Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke
