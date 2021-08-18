In the words of Arnold Schwarzenegger, if the rules call for wearing a mask and you don’t want to out of some notion of personal freedom, “screw your freedom, you’re a shmuck for not wearing a mask.” He has said about as much for those refusing to get vaccinated.
I believe that Arnold was correctly pointing out that you’re not alone on this planet and that with freedom comes responsibility. Our laws and legal system would seem to concur.
At the same time, I have some empathy for people who express genuine concern over vaccinations. For example, I was not prepared to take the Astra Zeneca vaccine, and if it had been the only choice available to me, I’m not sure what I would have done. Fortunately, there were other options.
Right now, society is dealing with a big problem. Be it schools, restaurants, movie theatres, bars, gyms, churches, synagogues or mosques and other communal settings, if you want in then you need to be part of the solution. Therefore I fully support vaccination passports in an effort to return to some form of normalcy.
You may want to believe that your freedom trumps the rights of others to be in a safer environment where they can fulfill their social needs for employment, education, recreation and other forms of human interaction. But in a modern society our rights intersect, and we need to find common ground.
In a 100-year Pandemic that has taken the lives of over four million people - and upended the lives of millions more, that’s just how things roll.
Robert Miller
Hampstead
