To better understand the problem that exists right now with the sharing of quotes-parts taxation, we need to go back to an agreement that was signed in 2008. It was signed by all 15 demerged municipalities, the city of Montreal and the Minister of Municipal Affairs at the time, Mme. Normandeau.
This agreement established the relative weight for each city for the sharing of Agglomeration expenses. This relative weight was to remain constant for future evaluation roles except for future new development which would change the weighting up or down for each city. It was also agreed that a new calculation algorithm would ensure that neutrality be maintained.
In 2017, a consensus was reached to accommodate a special situation with Ste. Anne de Bellevue - the transfer of the veterans hospital from federal to provincial jurisdiction. This created a distortion for Ste. Anne in establishing its real estate wealth.
The consensus was to have a temporary and transitory agreement to solve this issue. This temporary agreement ended in 2019 before the 2020 evaluation roll became official. It was also agreed that negotiations would take place during the period 2017-2019 to agree on a new fair and equitable formula to share Agglo expenses.
Negotiations were stonewalled by Montreal and no serious negotiations took place before the end of 2019. There was no new agreement signed by all 15 demerged municipalities, the city of Montreal and the government and the 2008 agreement was never rescinded and annulled.
The 2008 agreement should have kicked back in for the 2020 and 2022 evaluation roles and maintained the relative weight as determined in the 2008 agreement, in order to maintain neutrality. Montreal did not do this.
As a result, Beaconsfield’s agglomeration tax will go up by 11.9% in 2023 compared to 2.7% for Montreal and an average of 8% for all demerged municipalities. In Beaconsfield for 2023 the average home will pay an increase of $484 for agglomeration taxes alone. No increase in services. For the period 2023 to 2025 the Agglo tax increase for the average home in Beaconsfield will be more than $1,500.
Georges Bourelle
Mayor of Beaconsfield
