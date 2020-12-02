Thank you Editor Beryl Wajsman for bringing forward the issue on Urgences Santé DNR policies. When we were in the hospital with our youngest getting surgery, we met a woman whose child had gone deaf in one ear because the surgery was postponed for months due to COVID. I wonder how many people have suffered similar fates?
Jamie St-Maurice Nicholls
Mayor of Hudson
Former MP Vaudreuil-Solanges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.