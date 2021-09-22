How do Canadians want to be represented internationally? Do they want countries to continue to treat them as second class as they do now, or do they prefer to regain the respect and admiration of the Lester B. Pearson era?
How do Canadians want their federalism to be expressed? More centralist, or more power to the provinces? How many scandals are Canadians willing to take on per electoral mandate? Among the most recent of these, does the one revealing that the Liberal co-chair of the Aboriginal Peoples' Commission is claiming a status that does not belong to her deserve more perspective than simply "resigning" the issue? By constantly putting these issues off until a later date, does Canada want the international community to take a harder look at our societal and status quo problems? What about the Aga Khan scandal (2017), the SNC-Lavallin affair (the donation to the LPC in 2016, and the Wilson-Raybould's case in 2018), Trudeau's Blackface (2019), the WE Charity controversy (2020), or Canadians most expensive election that no-one cares about at the moment?
It is the very image that Canada projects to the world that is at stake.
Loïc Brurat
Graduate student (University of Sherbrooke)
