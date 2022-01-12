Federal Minister Jean-Yves Duclos believes vaccinations will become mandatory but says it falls within provincial jurisdiction to do so. His counter part Quebec Health Minister Dubé stops short of doing so by instead preventing entry to buy liquor and cannabis at SAQ and SQDC government outlets unless a vaccination passport is shown at the door. And many nonvaxers may simply request a friend purchase these nonessentials on their behalf.
This is the perfect opportunity for the two ministers to add a more welcome initiative to sway the unvaxed to get their required shots by “giving them instead of taking from them”. Both levels of government should equally offer and underwrite a $500 donation in their name earmarked to a local non-profit of their choice such as a food depot, soup kitchen, shelter, homeless mission, and various other social organizations catering to the growing needs of far too many Quebecers. And yes, honor them!
I bilingually call this initiative “Un pour l’autre, one for another”. And may the goodwill originating in Quebec spread throughout the nation.
Michael Shafter
