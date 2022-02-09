Lately, I see “the unhoused” in the place and stead of “the homeless”. I know that meaning contracts and expands with usage, but sentences don’t usually come equipped with expansion girders, and “the unhoused” is offered up without trigger warning, leaving me to my own devices.
I’ll take a slight detour. People of a certain age who’ve lost parents have taken to saying they’re now orphans. There was a time when “orphan” conjured up a street urchin, a chimney sweep, or someone whose parents died leaving them to grow up with relatives, in a foster home, or in an ORPHANAGE. None of my sixty-something friends whose parents have passed on qualifies.
Now, let’s deal with this “unhoused” business. Someone evicted is perhaps unhoused at the time of the eviction until new lodgings are secured. Someone whose house was repossessed because of defaulting on the mortgage is unhoused, one hopes, only temporarily. The homeless are not they. And, anyways, as Burt Bacharach once wrote: A House is not a Home.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.