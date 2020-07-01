Letter writer Chris Eustace’s plea (Black like me, June 24) that the overall educational program be altered to include topics related to large issues such as slavery, the Holocaust, and antisemitism will, sadly, fall upon deaf ministerial ears.
Presently, the only authorized English language textbooks for the mandatory secondary III and IV History curriculum demean and even ignore the very issues highlighted by Eustace. For example, the words “slavery” and “Holocaust” do not appear in the Glossary-Index. Further, more textbook pages are devoted to the Rebellions of 1837-1838 than World War II. Additionally, in a two-page spread titled “In the Grip of the Nazis”, no mention is made of ‘extermination’ or ‘forced labour’ and camp life is almost portrayed as a benign existence.
This slanted historical view is perhaps encapsulated when students are introduced to one of the most important treaties in Canadian history; that being the 1763 Treaty of Paris. It was this document that determined much of how Canada would develop and yet no mention is made of the fact that the conquered inhabitants could maintain their French language, and Catholic religion, as well the seigneurial land system, local civil laws, and – by the way – keep their slaves!
Eustace is quite correct to demand curriculum change. However, the Minister of Education has repeatedly stated that History is always open to debate and he sees no reason to alter what he has already approved.
Jon Bradley
Beaconsfield,
