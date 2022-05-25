First things first. Anyone in the non-Francophone communities who are thinking of voting for the CAQ this fall should really sit back and think about what they are doing.
The Legault government has basically reclassified non-Francophones in Quebec as second-class citizens.
I agree that Quebec is a French province. The majority of the province’s citizens' first language is French.
But to say that the French language is eroding is bull. It is nothing but a bunch of bull.
You have people who claim they are not being served in French. I have yet to walk into any store [where they don’t know me] and ask me something in English first.
Even that “Hello/Bonjour” mess was laughable. Did they say “Hello” or “Allo”. They sound alike.
In the meantime, you do have Francophones who are anglicizing their language by using “le weekend” or “hot dog” in their own conversations and signs. That may be eroding the French language more.
To have a rule stating that after six months, an immigrant can only speak in French for services is foolish. I can see it now. Some government worker telling the immigrant in French, “sorry. You should have been here three days ago when I could have spoken to you in English. But it is now after six months” and the immigrant barely understands because the immigrant hasn’t had enough language training. Is six months enough?
Now going back to Mr. Legault, you can see he doesn’t care about non-francophones when he has refused to attend the only English debate. He knows he has lost the non-francophone vote. So, for him it is a waste of time.
If the Parti Québécois don’t want to participate, who cares? The party may be dead after this election and very few non-francophones would vote for them. René Lévesque will be rolling in his grave – if not already.
The Liberal Party may still get votes even with their blundering of Bill 96 themselves. Ms. Anglade has shown that she can’t even govern her own party. However, there really isn’t much of an alternative for non-francophone voters short of spoiling the ballot, voting for an obscure party or voting for the Conservative party. If you are in a heavily Liberal riding, maybe not voting for them is an idea – just like in 1989 when the Equality Party managed to take seats away from the Liberals. In those [probably] same seats, let the Liberals get elected but by a slim majority.
Gis A. Bun
Montreal
