Buried within the glowing report touting the educational success of the English Montreal School Board (Joel Ceausu, "EMSB leads island boards with success rate", November 10) lies a real tragedy. Absolutely, the EMSB deserves congratulations; however, why are Quebec adolescents taking seven-years to complete what should be handled via a five-year journey?
Questions abound: is the five-year program too arduous to be completed within the time frame or, maybe, are Quebec adolescents not clever enough or, even, are our teachers ill prepared? At base, the fault lies with the Ministry of Education which attempts to jam an increasingly more complicated and detailed package of courses, along with stringent evaluation requirements, into a restricted time frame.
Furthermore, all English schools have a linguistic advantage over their French compatriots. That is, all students must attend a French language institution other than those with English eligibility. As such, English schools do not have to deal with foreign language students or those who, for the most part, do not have English as a first language. Not so on the French side where schools must accept all regardless of linguistic backgrounds.
While the Quebec success rate over seven years may be viewed positively, the actual success rate after five years of high school is the lowest in North America - only 64%! In other words, a large number of students need an extra two-years to meet minimum secondary credentials. Even more discouraging, province-wide, approximately 20% of Quebec adolescents fail to meet secondary credentials even with this extra time.
The future success of any society rests with an educated citizenry. Unlike the English school boards, it appears that the majority of French schools are failing to educate our youth for a creative role in a rapidly evolving future.
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.