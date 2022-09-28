In Quebec, there is a severe family physician shortage despite an incredible need. About 850,000 people have registered and are officially on a waiting list for a family physician. However, when we include those who are not on an official waiting list, it is estimated that actually 1.5 million Quebeckers do not have a family doctor. This shortage can and must be immediately corrected.
Family physicians serve as the first point of medical contact for most of the population and provide early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, screening tests for heart disease and cancer, as well as preventive care. Family physicians also provide other healthcare services including in the emergency room, intensive care, hospitalisations and long term centres.
Without them acute illnesses go untreated or are delayed as patients wait for appointments or line up in already overcrowded emergency rooms. In the long term, early diagnoses of treatable diseases are delayed or go untreated until they may be too far advanced for successful treatment.
Studies have shown that the cost to taxpayers of patients going to the emergency room are five to 10 times higher than visits to family physician offices. Furthermore, patients cared for by family physicians have better survival rates, are hospitalized less, and consume fewer medications.
A 2019 study led by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School demonstrated that an increase of 10 primary care physicians including family physicians per 100,000 people was associated with a 0.9 percent reduction in cardiovascular mortality, a one percent reduction in cancer mortality and a 1.4 percent decline in respiratory mortality.
In another 2021 study, Harvard Medical Researchers found that individuals living in United States counties with a shortage of acute primary care physicians had a reduced average life expectancy that was between 311 days and 629 days depending on the shortage. The study concluded that increasing primary care physicians in these underserved counties would improve life expectancy.
How can this shortage of family physicians be corrected?
A short-term solution might include granting additional bonuses and/or tax credits to physicians for accepting new patients. Accordingly, if 4,000 physicians were to each agree to 50 new patients, this would lower the waiting list by approximately 200,000 patients per year – or one and a half million patients in 7.5 years. If twice the number signed up, the shortage would be solved in under four years!
In addition, family physicians over age 65 should be encouraged to work for longer periods after retirement until new graduates are able to replace them. Possible incentives could include additional tax credits and salary bonuses.
One solution recently proposed by the Quebec government has limited benefit. It is suggested that a patient who lacks a family doctor might have telephone access to a team of healthcare providers. Unfortunately, this is only a stop-gap measure, and will not replace the invaluable services of a family physician.
If the average family physician enlists about 700 patients, this means that Quebec presently lacks 2,100 family physicians to follow 1.5 million orphaned patients. In addition, approximately 150 family physicians are retiring each year. Indeed, one study had estimated that in the next 10 years, Quebec will require an additional 3,000 family physicians to meet the needs of the population.
A longer-term solution includes increasing the number of places for medical students in classrooms. As of 2023, there will be 969 admissions to the four major Quebec medical schools. The reality is that many graduates from medical school do not become family physicians. In fact, even the target for family medicine residency places, around 50% of graduates, is often not attained. Thus, only a little more than 400 medical students enrol in a family medicine programme each year.
Therefore, to increase the actual number of family physicians, the number of graduates from medical school going into family medicine must be increased to correct the shortage each year for the next seven to 10 years. Accordingly, at least an additional 400 medical school admissions per year must be made available for future family medicine students to correct for the present and future anticipated shortage. The bottom line: annual admissions into Quebec’s four medical schools should be increased from 969 to 1369.
There also needs to be incentives to encourage medical graduates to become family physicians rather than go to higher paid specialities.
Training more doctors in family medicine will require senior doctors to become willing to teach and train. Where can we get this cohort of teachers? One way is to incentivize retired and pre-retired physicians.
Where can this money come from?
These recommendations require significant government financing in a time of a lack of funds for provincial governments. The provinces have been requesting the federal government to contribute at least 35% of each healthcare dollar invested, but to date the federal government has refused. Ottawa must step up and be responsible to the citizens of Quebec and the rest Canada.
Assuring a family physician for all will require an investment in people and resources. This will not only save money in the long term but also save lives.
Together we must provide family physicians for all Quebecers. All our lives depend on it!
Dr.Paul Saba
