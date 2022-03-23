The CAQ government’s hatred of the Quebec English community has no limit. Three more examples of this came out last week.
The Minister of Education flatly and firmly declared that no Ukranian refugee children will be allowed to attend English schools, even though there is limited to no room in French schools. It is an inhumane decision given the trauma that these children already have faced. But no matter, as long as Minister sticks to Legault’s policies of division and limitations on the English community.
The Minister of Higher Education again slammed the door on revisiting the Dawson decision. The government’s own analysis is that Dawson lacks the required by regulation space for the students they are permitted to enroll. No matter, as long as it falls within the same policy as above.
Then Jolin-Barrette added an amendment to the soon-to-be rammed through Bill 96 limiting enrolment in a whole group of CEGEP courses in English institutions. This move will limit both local and international enrolment for all English CEGEPS. It is another hateful addition to a terrible Bill but since it meets the criteria in the previously stated CAQ policy it’s okay.
The CAQ government has decided that putting limits on francophone adults’ decision-making regarding their higher education path is acceptable as long as it hurts English institutions.
A society is more than a language, more than an economy. It is about human beings living together with respect, freedom, and in safety, with the ability to grow as a community, regardless of the language they choose. These principles mean nothing to Legault and his sycophants.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire, QC
