Happy 75th birthday Israel! May you continue to be a nation of freedom, equality and a safe haven for Jewish people despite the opprobrium you face everyday. Today, your existence is being threatened by many and Jews still face antisemitism in Canada. The Suburban has reported that antisemitic incidents have surged, reaching the highest levels in 40 years. In 2022, there were 722 antisemitic hate crimes in Quebec. However, notwithstanding violent altercations or harassment, there are growing anti-Israel sentiments in Quebec and Canada.
Last Tuesday, Québec Solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzi wrote a tweet saying that Quebec shouldn’t be an accomplice of the “apartheid regime” in Israel. On the 19th of May 2021, the leader of QS also called Israel an apartheid state at the same time Jews were being harassed in Quebec by hateful thugs due to the outbreak of war in Israel following bombings from Gaza. Screams of “dirty Jews” and “death to Jews” in Montreal! In Israel, Arabs could vote in elections, hold seats in the Knesset and have the same inalienable rights as Jews. Recently, an Arab judge was sworn in to the nation’s Supreme Court.
In 1947, 2000 and 2008, Israel offered land to the Palestinians. But each offer for Palestinian statehood was rejected. Imagine the moral strength of Israel to offer land to terrorists that bomb their country, that murder their children and families. Today, let’s stand together with Israel against the bombastic rhetoric and demagoguery of its haters. It’s the only free place in the Middle East and the only refuge for the Jewish people.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
