Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg is trying to override the results of the referendum of November 24, 2019, a referendum that he himself had called. He did not accept losing the referendum and has not stopped harassing the residents since. He has not even respected the pandemic time and he is not taking care of anything other than this real estate project which has become an obsession. His interest far exceeds the benefits that could be derived for the Town.
He has declared that "the vast majority of residents want the very considerable benefits from allowing buildings of 10 or more storeys high” How can he say that? Did this vast majority vote yes to the project? I believe Mr. Steinberg will have to run a second referendum, and this time around including all the residents of the city.
I am one of "those tiny minorities" that he treats with such contempt. Coming from him, I don't even take offense anymore. These minorities who will literally live in the shadow of the buildings, who will see these beautiful and necessary hundred-year-old trees being uprooted, who will suffer the increase in traffic, air pollution and noise pollution, who will lose in value of their properties and who will witness the massacre of Old Hampstead, these minorities also think of the tenants who will be thrown into the street, of all these beautiful apartments left empty and abandoned on purpose by owners whom, like Steinberg, expect "abundance”. Is he even aware that in Montreal there is a housing crisis?
Meetings are multiplying, and all resulting in never-ending discussions about his project: 10 or 8 floors? Again and again. These public meetings only concern him and those who support him. To the rest of us, the meetings are sterile, repetitive and rambling.
Our beautiful town of Hampstead is stagnating. It doesn't require hideous new buildings. Our Town needs attentive, environmentally conscious elected officials and above all an anti-segregationist, respectful and caring attitude for all residents and a Mayor with open, modern views. Money isn’t everything.
Fabiola Gómez de la Serna
Hampstead
