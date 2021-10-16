I want to address this to my fellow Hampstead residents. it is time to wake up and realize that our common good will only be served by those in public office who are willing to be accountable.
Mayor William Steinberg is apparently unwilling to have a public debate with Jeremy Levi, who is running against him. This appears to be unfortunate testimony to the fact that he does not believe that he has to be accountable to the residents and to publicly be challenged by his opponent.
Let’s not be apathetic this time and insist that the mayor agrees to a debate. Let’s give Mayor Steinberg a chance to publicly show that he is willing to be accountable. Let’s listen to an open debate. Then let’s vote knowing where they stand.
Joel Barmish
Hampstead
