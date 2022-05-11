Make May 10 “Flower Day” to commemorate Guy Lafleur, who brought pride to our winning Canadian city Montreal, the hockey capital of North America. The fifth month reflects his five Stanley Cup wins and the 10th day his highly respected and retired number.
I request Mayor Plante identify 12 laneways and hang a shingle in each bilingually identifying them as “Guy Lafleur Way” so our children and grandchildren when playing ball hockey can dream of the NHL. Clean them up and add a Canadian insignia bench. Why? Because Guy is looking down on them while playing hockey again like a kid upstairs and emailing Molson downstairs when he sees another winner in the making.
And then there’s the extras: on the ice the puck or puck shot can be referred to as “a Lafleur" as in what a hot shot Lafleur that was or the Lafleur is in the net; off the ice when one does a good deed or mitzvah refer to it as “Doing a Lafleur” ; and when referring to your greying hair call it “Your Lafleur fast colours."
I recall Lambert-Closse as the backstreet to the old Forum where you would congregate after the game to get a Lafleur signature on his playing card and shout with elation “I got a Lafleur” whether you could afford a seat or not. So why not “Do a Lafleur” today by contributing to a fund, in his name at the Montreal Children’s or St. Justine’s hospitals and receive a commemorative card of the “Beautiful One” every May 10. That’s a card worth saving increasing in value by the day called “A Lafleuriste #10” and look forward to many May 10s in the future doing the same!
Michael Shafter
Montreal, Qc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.