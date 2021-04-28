The Superior Court of Quebec in its ruling on the "secularism" law has reiterated the right of English schools boards to manage and control their institutions. It is time for the Legault government to recognize and accept the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the minority language community in Quebec in matters of education.
However, that simple recognition will not be enough. The government must also respect the operations of the English school boards. They must allow school board elections to proceed. They must respect the results. They must return the authority of those elected Councils to decide policy, budgets, internal operations, hiring practices, and other decisional options that were within the purview of the duly elected Councils. They must also communicate directly with those elected bodies and not work around them.
They then should explain to the Francophone community why the government believes that those communities are not capable of good decision-making.
The new service center model has not worked. It has allowed the government full reign over all school territories without the local knowledge that locally elected community-based decision-makers can and do bring.
The number of people who turn out to vote is irrelevant. What matters is that the local community is best situated to make local decisions. It should not be up to bureaucrats instructed to carry out the government's political policies to tell us what is best for our children and grandchildren. Elected councils working with administrators and taking input from teachers, and other staff along with community members have always kept the best interests of the students in mind.
There is nothing wrong with a government admitting that it has made a mistake and returning to a locally-elected system of schools boards.
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.