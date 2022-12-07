Once upon a time, there were some Grade 4 students who failed Grade 4. Their parents all made much noise, shouting “unfair”, until these students were allowed to advance to grade 5, even after failing grade 4. An important lesson was learned from this: these kids grew up, failed their nursing exams and now want to be nurses anyway, because this is what they learned when they were nine years old. From their parents. The end.
Shortage notwithstanding, I don’t want such a genius looking after me. I passed my Nursing exams in 1972, a time when core values were respected. When you failed, you did not earn what the successful ones earned. Success is rewarded and failure is punished, woke notwithstanding, full stop.
That said, I have to disagree, for once, with Dr. Saba who wants health care workers to leave their trenches and sit on committees. Aaaargh! Pulling nurses from bedsides and sitting them on committees just worsens the shortage! The movement of staff needs to be going in the opposite direction. Nursing administrators who have learned the ropes, and know the ropes, need to trade in their high heels for running shoes and pick up their fair share of the workload on the ground.
How about bringing back the nursing assistant category and expanding it? How about populating this category with ex-clipboard-toting administrators? “I can’t stand the smell of hospitals” and “I can’t stand the sight of blood” and “I can’t stand sick people”: we’ve listened to, and accepted, these statements for centuries now.
Today, though, the situation is so bad that we are on the verge of conscription into nursing. Let me repeat: conscription into nursing. Just so it sinks in. And let me add to that the expeditious production of nursebots. In case, of course, that the clipboarders are still holding their noses...
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
