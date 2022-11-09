Nice op-ed by Nathan Friedland who “breaks the code of silence” about ER long waits and delays. His logic is straightforward as far as the work organization goes. Couple of questions, though: the liability premiums paid to the Order of Nurses yearly, what would they go up to with medical acts added in? And does the FIQ now have an article in the collective agreement allowing nurses to bill Quebec by the medical act?
Couple of comments, too: the people coming to ER know that doctors investigate, diagnose, treat and perhaps admit patients to hospital. They know that nurses follow doctors’ orders. This is what they expect. To be taken on as a case by a doctor. This is why they come to the ER. Because there are doctors there. Not because there are nurses and nurse-practitioners.
People trust doctors to take on their illness. I would suspect that many might even refuse to be taken in charge by a nurse-practitioner. Do nurse practitioners send consults on their patients? Like a triage nurse calling oncology on a sore-throat patient? Do they have admitting privileges? Do they make rounds on their “service” upstairs? I’m thinking not. Are all triage nurses nurse-practitioners? Do all CHLSDs sit with loved ones to sign the level of care page, and to review it?
If this lack of logic is a failure on the part of the system, it is many-pronged. Finally, guardian angels always remain undervalued and underpaid for their angelic guardianship.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
