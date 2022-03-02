Bravo Marlene (@marleneqcgn). She had the guts to say what so many are thinking. Then, right on cue, Mr. ThinSkin (Legault) and his sidekick BlunderBoy (Jolin-Barrette) spewed their hatred and pulled out the old reliable “insulted and humiliated” routine.
Why are we so afraid to call out the CAQ for what it is? A hate-filled, mean-spirited, small-minded, xenophobic, anti-English, wolf in nationalist sheep’s clothing?
Their moves against the English education system and English CEGEPs are not done. No funding for Dawson, three core courses in French at English CEGEPs to graduate, forcing the English school boards to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend charter rights, and so on. Four more years of this gang and maybe students will need 50% of their courses in French and after that English courses may become an elective to get a high school or CEGEP certificate. Who knows what lies ahead?
This is not overreacting. The CAQ has moved steadily toward their goal of ridding Quebec of its English speakers’ heritage, English speakers‘ history, English speakers’ contributions, and English speakers’ population. This is not about protecting the French language - it is about eradicating English from Quebec. Someone should remind them that we all live in Canada and that Quebec is a province, not the CAQ’s fiefdom!
Marcus Tabachnick
Pointe Claire, QC
