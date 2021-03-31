God may move in mysterious ways, but the government and the courts are no slouches either. Hasidic Jews had to go to court twice in a little over a month to enforce their constitutional right to pray. The first time, they won because the court found the government misinterpreted its own directives regarding the number of congregants permitted in a house of worship. The second time, they sought the court’s intervention when the government denied their request to pray past the 8 pm curfew then in force. Given the time constraints of the Jewish faith for prayer, the curfew effectively denied their right to evening synagogue service.
This time they lost. The judge refusing their prayer for judicial relief declared that granting the request would result in people dying. Curial deference notwithstanding, I find this finding a most curious leap of faith.
No expert evidence was tendered demonstrating the efficacy of curfews in containing the contagion, and Quebec was the only jurisdiction with a curfew at a time when the number of cases was declining all over North America.
Premier Legault knew at the time of the March court challenge that he would be relaxing the curfew because of the imminent change to daylight savings time, but demonstrated no regard for a right granted under both Quebec’s own human rights charter and that found in the constitution.
Some are familiar with the comedy classic, The 2000 Year-Old Man. In one sketch, he is asked how it came about that people started praying to God. The 2,000 year-old man explains that in the beginning, everyone worshipped a guy named Phil. But one day, lightning struck Phil, and then we realized there was something bigger than Phil. I wish the premier a long life, but he needs to have a Phil moment.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.