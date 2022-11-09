I thoroughly enjoyed reading the oped of the ER nurse breaking the silence. My wife is a retired nurse who once worked a hospital ER in Ontario. She told me years ago that that is exactly how their ER was working.
The triage nurse had either more sense or more authority, and if someone came in for example with a suspected broken bone, she would immediately send them to imaging for an x-ray and so when the patient returned, and it would be his turn to be seen, the doctor would have the x-ray in hand right away to diagnose and treat the patient. No double waiting.
Why is it that systems in place outside Quebec or even Canada that have proven records of working well, cannot simply be duplicated here? Are we so smart that we think we can re-invent a better wheel? Lets drop our square wheel and adopt a round one that works.
Ronald Liboiron
Kirkland
