It’s in the nature of tradition to recall the past, and a little nostalgia always attends a holiday season. Do anglophones need to recreate the past in order to deal with the current unpleasantness? Very possibly.
The Equality Party, in its day, was created, in large part, as a response to government’s response to the Supreme Court decision confirming that disallowing commercial signage in English was a violation of human rights. When Premier Bourassa brought in Bill 178 with a notwithstanding clause to get around the decision, a new party was born.
Currently, Quebec’s parties are too preoccupied with the concerns of the francophone majority and the fate of the French language. Premier Legault resorts to the notwithstanding clause in Bill 21 and draft Bill 96 without qualms or misgivings.
Once again, Quebec needs a party that will value not only the anglophone community but the individual rights of all Quebecers and the collective rights of its minorities.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
