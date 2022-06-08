I’d like to fine tune the proposed federal gun legislation to include this essential initiative.
Municipalities financially backed by Ottawa must get all the guns out of Canadian homes by offering to buy them back or force them into secure locations outside the home built and maintained by the Feds.
So advertise today “Get the Guns, Get the Lead Out, Destroy Them!” Homeowners have one year to sell them to authorities only or if they chose to keep them thereafter they must check their handguns and hunting rifles in and out of storage facilities at extra cost!
The rationale: many guns are merely gathering dust, unable without permits to use them; your children most likely know where daddy or mommy hides the keys, firing pin and ammunition and may take them to school with bravado or worse; guns may be stolen for street use crime; guns may be used for harassment and conjugal violence against a partner and the children.
Michael Shafter
Montreal
