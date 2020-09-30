Although the latest Court of Appeal judgment on Bill 40 is not a final judgment, it leaves little doubt that the government will lose if it insists on a final hearing. There is no reason to believe that the courts will follow the CAQ rather than the constitution.
But while ten million dollars is currently being allotted to protect the French language, not one penny is being spent to protect the health of English-speaking Quebecers who want to exercise their constitutional right to vote on November 1. The CAQ government knew a second wave of COVID-19 would coincide with the date elections would have to be held in the anglophone school system, even under Bill 40 rules, but did nothing to provide mail-in voting or an electronic system which could have avoided the health risk of in-person voting.
Our aging community is vulnerable to the pandemic, and the government would like nothing better than to go into the final hearing, armed with statistics showing low voter turnout. Let us show the respect for our school board system the courts are showing and turn out in droves.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.