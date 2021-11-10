It’s 9 am on Saturday morning and some lawn care person is using a leaf blower a few houses away from mine. While my windows do reduce the disturbance inside my home, when I step out onto my balcony it’s obscenely noisy.
I think it’s time for the town to consider outlawing these archaic devices and one way or another encourage lawn maintenance companies to switch to electric models which are both quieter and non-polluting. In the meantime, Public Security Officers should be equipped with sound level meters to monitor noise levels and ensure such devices do not exceed an appropriate limit.
Robert Miller
Hampstead
