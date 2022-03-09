Well, it’s time for brushing off old grievances and jumping into confrontations. When Projet Montreal forms a committee including Louise Beaudoin, it’s time to refresh the famous Aislin lampoon of Louise Beaudoin as a dominatrix. It’s all very fitting as aging French/Quebec nationalists start foaming about imposing French in a brand new nation/COLONY to dominate those nasty British who pushed against French in Canada. Say no to re-colonizing Quebec as a Faux French Nation!
Just a note: my father was born in Montreal of “Irish” parents who chose to live in Montreal with those “Catholic” French people, seeking freedom from “Orange Ontario.” Oh, yes, passionate hatreds were common in early Canada, bred from the colonial excesses of ALL those white European countries, who had wars among themselves every second week-end.
Speaking of my Irish roots, it’s time to give myself a new Irish name, “Sarsfield,” that was the name of a great uncle of mine. The original Patrick Sarsfield is an ancient Irish “warrior” who fought against “British” domination in Ireland, an olde wounde, eh? All those old wounds of murdered persons.
I thought Louise Beaudoin would be comfortably retired, like myself. But NO! I need to rouse my olde bones and fight all over again, again, again – we still have the Aislin cartoon, Louise, are you ready for to fight, my love?
My lowest level elected representative (councillor for arrondissement Loyola) is Despina Sourias, a woman who speaks four languages. Shhhh! French Masters aim for ONE Language, imprisoning single-language French speakers in the Unilingual Nation of Quebec, eternally cut out from the vastly English USA, which also has a large Spanish-speaking population. And those white supremacists/colonists in Europe? The European Union decreased the causes of war in Europe – until now, as the olde bones of ancient wars and hates are resurrected by another foolish tyrant in Russia, all invigorated by ridiculous attachments to past glories of what?
So, me gonna be my Sarsfield warrior, the Fighting Irish and the Drunken Irishman icons ready to imagine some vainglorious stupidity of domination? Geez, Louise...
I am anti-imperialist AND anti-nationalist, because I know better than to mix with coloured rags on poles and pledges of allegiance to tin-pot gods. Humanity is better than that.
Robert Edward (Sarsfield) Cox
NDG
