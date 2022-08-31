I recently received a letter by Gaz Metro Plus advising me that three Quebec former directors, now private business men, have bought the assets of Gaz Metro.
I live on Aurora Avenue in Pointe Claire where my heating is by natural gas.
Does this mean our Natural Gas is now sold by three private businessmen who have a monopoly? Like in Lebanon or parts of India? Our own Quebec Oligarchs? In their letter they boast of their company being "Quebec Owned" when it is not owned by the citizens of Quebec at all, but rather by three private persons.
The first communication after the above-mentioned letter was an announcement today that my gas hot water tank rental will go up in price by 2.5% next month.
I hope you or some of your readers might be able to answer my questions, as I don't know whom else to ask.
Brigitta Jobling
Pointe Claire
