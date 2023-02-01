While I thank The Suburban for noting in its editorial of Jan. 25 that I and some of my Liberal colleagues attended the first meeting of the Standing Committee on Official Languages studying Bill C13 and passionately defended the rights of Quebec’s English-speaking minority, I wanted to point out an important inaccuracy in the editorial.
I strongly oppose any references to the Charter of the French Language in the Official Languages Act. But in the editorial, The Suburban mistakenly leaves the impression that we were opposing a government amendment, when actually we were opposing a Conservative amendment and a Bloc amendment which both would have removed the obligation of the federal government to support the vitality and development of Quebec’s English-speaking community and would have incorporated provisions of the Charter of the French Language into federal law. In fact, Conservative and Bloc Committee members plan to propose dozens of amendments to do this throughout the Official Languages Act which, in my view, would eviscerate the rights of Quebec’s English-speaking minority under federal law.
I do not sit on the Official Languages Committee but I will keep attending its meetings and have joined with a number of my colleagues to propose amendments to the Bill to respond to concerns expressed by the English-speaking community of Quebec. I will also keep speaking out loudly against amendments that would negatively impact our community. As I stated at the meeting, we have a right to be treated equally under this and all other bills and I will keep saying this in caucus, in Committee and in the House.
Anthony Housefather,
MP Mount Royal
