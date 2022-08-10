On Monday, August 1, 2022, the Bill 96 Action Committee publicly launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to finance constitutional litigation challenging Quebec's Bill 96:
- The English language GoFundMe can be accessed by clicking the following link : https://www.gofundme.com/f/bill-96-legal-challenge
- The French French language GoFundMe can be accessed by clicking the following link : https://www.gofundme.com/f/recours-juridique-contre-projet-de-loi-96
The purpose of this litigation is to protect the rights of all Quebeckers.
In just four days, over $44,000 has been raised.
The Committee’s goal is to raise $300,000 to finance constitutional challenges against Bill 96 that satisfy the following criteria, the whole as established on both the English and French language GoFundMe pages:
(1) they challenge parts of Bill 96 that infringe the constitutional rights of Quebecers;
(2) they have a reasonable chance of success;
(3) they are respectful of the role of the French language in Quebec and its culture; and
(4) they are not already funded from other sources.
The Committee is composed of lawyers, businesspeople, and concerned citizens who are motivated by a desire to ensure that the French language in Quebec is protected within the democratic framework created by the Canadian constitution.
The current members of the Committee are as follows: Mosen Aziz, Stéfanie Stergiotis Tremblay, Jon Cercone, Adam Sternthal and Frédérique Lissoir.
We are writing to you, the media, to help raise awareness of our fundraising effort, as we believe this is in the public interest.
We are available to discuss the GoFundMe, the way the funds that are raised will be spent, and our goals at a time that is convenient for you.
Me. Adam Sternthal
Montreal
