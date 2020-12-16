I follow the news most days and I am frustrated at what I see. All the measures to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic, help the failing economy and the community become meaningless unless they are enforced unilaterally.
The other day I saw a CTV news report on a new booming business aimed at facilitating travels to the US: a company drives owners' vehicles across the US/CDA border to a meeting point while the Canadian owners take a flight out to the US and then pick up their car to drive South for the winter.
Why are people allowed to fly to vacation destinations? Are these trips considered essential? I think not. Even with quarantining for 2 weeks, which these individuals hopefully respect, even with COVID insurance policies, is this situation not putting everyone at risk? How can we hope to conquer this global killer unless we walk the walk by strictly shutting down these practices?
I want to see my family and friends, I wish my grandchildren would be able to return to a more normal lifestyle. I hope the front line workers and teachers could get relief, the local businesses be able to be a part of the community once again.
I do not envy the responsibilities of the leaders of our country; these are unprecedented times and they are doing their best. However, may I respectfully suggest that the loopholes allowing unnecessary travels be tightened? As well, would it not be wise to concentrate on supporting our local merchants rather than sick the OLF on them? French is here to stay and, God willing, so is English.
Diane Gornicki
Kirkland, Quebec
