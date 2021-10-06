Letter writer David Brown is correct in stating that Quebec has the worst high school graduation rate in North America. In fact, the situation is far more serious than previously thought and the failures of today's educational systems threaten Quebec's social and economic futures.
In 2018, the "Institut du Quebec" released a damning Report highlighting Quebec's educational shortcomings. Immediately dismissed by then Education Minister Sebastien Proulx, the Report was permitted to die a traditional political shelf-death. In fact, Proulx shifted the cause of the dismal data by noting that there are "school dropouts but there is also a parental-dropout problem."
Overall, the Quebec French public school secondary success rate is a shockingly low 64% when tracked over a normal five-year period. Private schools attain an 84% rate over the same time frame. Further, the Report noted that Quebec's success rate has remained stagnant for the last ten years. Interestingly, the English school systems attain more significant graduation rates with 80% of female and 70% of males meeting requirements.
Far too many adolescents are struggling, and Quebec is at the end of the pack! The overall success rate in Canada is 77% and Quebec is even lower than the worst performing school system in the United States; that being the District of Columbia at 69%. The data is clear: the French public school system is failing its clientele and stifling future educational opportunities for many.
Jon Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
