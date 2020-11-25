This image, a cartoon that depicts Liberal men hitting and slapping Emmanuella Lambropoulos is one of the worst assaults against women in a newspaper that I have seen in a long time, if ever. This promotes violence against Ms. Lambropoulos but also violence against any woman who speaks the truth.
Emmanuella stood up for the anglophone community in the Languages Committee and has done so for the past two years, so they had to find a way to get rid of her. I get that. That's politics. This image has to be condemned, it's simply disgusting.
A young anglophone MP with ethnic roots who fights hard for minority communities should be allowed to do so without this kind of threat against her physical safety.
Richard Hoggs
Montreal
