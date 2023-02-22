Your article about MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos quotes Official Languages Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor as avowing, “we are the first government to recognize the decline of French across the country and…that, yes, French is under threat across Canada."
Do the statistics bear out this statement? Statistics Canada says outside Quebec more than 160,000 Francophones study in their language at 624 primary and secondary institutions. Francophones outside Quebec have access to over 20 colleges and universities. Nearly 1.7 million Canadians study French as a second language. 430,000 students are in French Immersion classes outside Quebec. Twenty-seven percent of regional and national Francophone radio stations and 33 percent of Francophone TV stations are located outside Quebec. Thirty Francophone newspapers are located outside this province.
And the statistics also show that the number of Francophones in Canada has actually increased, not decreased; it is when calculated as a percentage of Canada’s total population that there has been a decrease, hardly surprising considering the origins of current immigration.
The Minister has only to look at BC, my home province, to see how well the French language is actually doing there. Parents are tripping over each other to get their children into French Immersion, lining up for days prior to registration day to secure a place for their offspring. Already in 2016 9.5 percent of BC students were in French Immersion. Seventy-eight percent of grade 5-8 students studying a foreign language were studying Core French. In the last 10 years French immersion has increased 23 percent and the Francophone student population has grown by 39 percent. BC has four French language programs: Core French, French Immersion, Intensive French and Francophone Program.
Has the Minister done her homework?
Anthony Walter
Westmount
