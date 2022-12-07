Together, China and Russia have a population of 1.5 billion people, more than twenty percent of the world’s population that has not elected their leaders by western democratic standards.
When Janet Yellen proposes, with Chrystia Freeland in thrall, friend-shoring as our new trade policy, how many people, not countries, not leaders, does that represent?
Sanctioning tyrants and plutocrats is one thing. But should this include punishing those who are neither but who are under the thumb of both? Is this what the “Freeland Doctrine” commits us to?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
