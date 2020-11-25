Freedom of expression has a price tag - online and in print elsewhere on this little blue planet. In Russia, you may get thrown into jail or see some persecuted journalist setting herself on fire in front of the Kremlin. In Saudi Arabia, religious police may cane your ass in a coffee shop because you're supposed to be in a mosque. In Montreal, my hometown, French language laws and Bill 101 have created a horde of spy-watching maggots and morons in our society.
Same old, same story, to protect the many we must also persecute the few - and vulnerable - to become "masters" in our own house. Meanwhile, Freedom of the Press (Our so-called protector and crusading cousin of Freedom of Expression) here, and there, and elsewhere, on this planet is up for grabs
Freedom of the press in the United States is legally protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. In Canada, Section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms states that everyone has "the freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication."
However, in China, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, Vietnam, Burma, Syria, Libya, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and many others it is still a never-ending fight for survival against the tyranny of dictators and the threat of totalitarianism, a global killing ground of wandering squads of thugs and killers. Today, we continue to have blood in the streets of so-called civilized nations with beheaded freedom fighters and fearless journalists decapitated on the mindless deserts of humanity. "It's all about money (and political power), pal," says Gordon Gekko of Wall Street. "The rest is conversation."
Stu Lowndes
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.