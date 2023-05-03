On Wednesday, I’m reading about free public transit for seniors and I’m cautiously optimistic as I know there is a huge deficit in public transit.
I only needed to be patient for two days to get an explanation for this. It appears that the CMM, the Communauté Métropolitaine de Montréal, has announced a new tax for Montreal suburbanites. To finance public transit. Because ridership is down. A tax to be indexed yearly. A tax we already pay, as a $45 portion of the car registration fees. That portion would go up to $59 in 2024.
We seniors are riding for free starting in July 2023. Yay free rides! But if we also drive cars, we’re as taxed and indexed as the 18-64 year-olds.
Might it be too much to ask - at least - for a free downloadable app that would let us know which escalators have been paralyzed in which Métro stations at any given time? Just sayin’.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
