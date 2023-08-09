It’s not a good sign when the REM has problems getting out of the starting gate twice on the first day of regular operations after reports of major testing, a weekend of free try-it service and bureaucratic photo-ops with words of praise. Many South Shore and Montreal commuters may now fear getting stuck on the Champlain Bridge again or having difficulty returning home at night.
I say maintain free ridership until after Labour Day including free parking next to the REM station in case you are notified at the last moment to switch back to your car for the commute with friends to the city. At least doing so would maintain full ridership instead of highlighting less like the REM getting known for “so, so shut down service”. And not having buses at the ready just in case as a back-up plan and where to locate them is inexcusable.
At a minimum, the above is a constant reminder that the environment-friendly electric cars of the near future are still an essential mode of transport if only there’s parking next to the destination which our Mayor Plante does well to eliminate. And to think the Caisse de Dépot is running the service for profit and can draw more of my pension funds as needed or up the fares leaves many Quebecers pondering who do they call for the guarantee!
Michael Shafter
Montreal
