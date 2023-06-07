On June 1, it was announced by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante's office that free menstrual products will be available in municipal buildings in all boroughs. As a grandfather of a young lady attending a Lester B. Pearson School Board high school, I am compelled to support a report produced by the board's Central Students Committee (CSC) and presented at its council meeting on May 29, 2023.
The 10-page report titled: "Menstrual Product Proposal" was put together by students from six high schools in consultation with the other schools of the board. An excerpt from the Introduction reads: "Menstrual product inaccessibility adversely impacts our students’ health, safety and academics."
From its Conclusion: "These injustices have become increasingly harder to ignore, perpetually decreasing our enjoyment of the school environment. We must address these inequalities and promptly work towards their resolution."
Being a regular participant at Pearson Council meetings, this issue is not the first time I have heard students complain about this matter. This time I hope the board pays more attention to the concerns of the CSC. Moreover, the government must ensure funding is provided to meet those concerns.
Chris Eustace
Pierrefonds
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.