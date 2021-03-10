We kill in the name of freedom; we die in the name of freedom. Freedom gets star billing in philosophy, law, and in politics. “Give me liberty or give me death” was Patrick Henry’s shibboleth of freedom at the Virginia Constitutional Convention.
Why choose when you can have both? With MAID law, medically-assisted suicide, you have the liberty to choose death. Death on demand is one more product brought to you by The Living Tree, a doctrine of constitutional interpretation which adapts ancient principle to modern living. Almost sounds like something you can purchase from your local health food store.
Perhaps freedom is overrated. Someone who’s jailed for a short period looks forward to being released. But long-term prisoners rebuild their lives on the inside and actually fear eventual liberty. Some even lose their taste for popcorn.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
