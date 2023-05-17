Labour Minister Jean Boulet is reported to have said this:
“We must continue to focus on the reception, francisation and integration of immigrants, who are an asset to Quebec.”
Still rolling my eyeballs, and marvelling at the sheer conceit.As if the Honourable Minister’s point of view was the only one worthy of being acknowledged.
The question is this: are francisation and integration “assets to” the immigrants themselves?Maybe they are. But if not, then said immigrants will hurry to the ROC ASAP and remain there.
At least one other reader of yours thinks this, writing that if immigrants are made to believe that English is a danger, they will be “...relocating to other parts of the country.”(Jim Wilson of NDG).
In reality, the francophonie of Quebec has facilitated its own anglicization by its ever-increasing use of anglicisms, over decades and centuries. They are quite convinced that the big bad English majority in North America is to blame.Oh, and maybe social media too.Where is the language police when a teenager in a “de souche” household uses the word “chill”, several times an hour? Or a senior in a “de souche” household refers to anything “cool”?
Francisation begins at home. It is failing at home, because nobody has worked hard enough to prevent its failure. And whatever happens now stands a chance of being too little too late.So, how can francisation possibly succeed with immigrants? It can’t.
Once upon a time, in France, Lafontaine wrote fables. Among them was “The Tortoise and the Hare”. We know what happened. Transposed, the (francophone) hare loses the race.
Lucie Adams
Kirkland
